LOS ANGELES, April 16 AC/DC guitarist Malcolm
Young will take a break from the Australian hard rock group he
founded because of ill health, the band said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The pioneering group dispelled speculation that they would
disband after Young, 61, took his leave, saying "the band will
continue to make music."
"Malcolm would like to thank the group's diehard legions of
fans worldwide for their never-ending love and support," the
group said in a statement.
The band did not say what sort of illness Young was
suffering from or whether it would cease from touring without
one of its founding members.
The Scotland-born Young founded AC/DC with his younger
brother, Angus, in 1973. The band has withstood the loss of a
key member in the past, in particular when lead singer Bon Scott
died in 1980.
Their 1980 album "Back in Black" is one of the top-selling
albums of all time, with more than 20 million in U.S. sales
alone. AC/DC most recently completed a 20-month world tour in
2010 in support of their 2008 album "Black Ice."
