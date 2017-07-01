FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adele cancels remainder of world tour with throat infection
July 1, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 23 minutes ago

Adele cancels remainder of world tour with throat infection

1 Min Read

Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017.Mario Anzuoni/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Adele has cancelled the last two sell-out shows of her world tour due to take place at London's Wembley Stadium this weekend after damaging her vocal cords.

Adele, 29, said she went to see a throat doctor on Friday night, who advised her not to perform.

She had already performed two nights to crowds at Wembley, but said that she had been struggling vocally.

"To say I'm heartbroken would be an understatement," Adele, said on her Twitter page.

One of the biggest selling artists in the world, she said she was so desperate perform that she had even considered miming at the shows.

"I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you," she said. "It wouldn't be the real me up there."

Adele said refunds would be available if the shows could not be rescheduled.

The Grammy-award singer has previously had to cancel concerts due to problems with her throat following vocal cord surgery in 2011.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

