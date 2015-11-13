NEW YORK Nov 13 Adele's Grammy-winning 2011
release "21" was deemed by Billboard magazine the greatest album
of all time based on chart position and the soundtrack of the
1965 Julie Andrews movie "The Sound of Music" came in second.
The British singer racked up the most weeks - 24 - for an
album by a woman atop the Billboard 200 album charts and saw 78
weeks in the top 10, Billboard said in a ranking released this
week based on chart positions dating to 1963.
Adele's follow-up album, "25," is due to be released on Nov.
20. The first single "Hello" has already broken records for
digital sales and music video views.
The Billboard rankings used a descending point system that
awarded the highest value for weeks that an album spent at No. 1
with consideration for changes in chart-ranking methodology over
the years.
Despite having a record 19 No. 1 hits, The Beatles placed
only 54th on the all-time great album rankings with "Sgt.
Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," which spent 15 straight weeks
at the top in 1967.
But the Fab Four from Liverpool were named the top all-time
act, followed by The Rolling Stones.
Country-turned-pop singer Taylor Swift, who has had four
albums hit No. 1 since 2006, gave her a No.8 ranking in the
greatest acts. Billboard noted she was the only act among the
all-time top 30 to have started a chart career since 2000.
The Oscar-winning "Sound of Music" soundtrack spent a record
109 weeks in the Billboard 200 top 10 and was a regular presence
there from 1965 to early 1968.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)