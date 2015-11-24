NEW YORK Nov 24 British singer Adele has broken
the single-week U.S. album sales record in just four days with
her new release "25," Nielsen Music said on Tuesday.
Total sales for the album, released on Friday, have
surpassed 2.43 million copies, smashing a 15-year-old record set
by boy band NSync's 2000 album "No Strings Attached," Nielsen
said. The NSync album sold 2.41 million copies in its first
week.
The huge Adele sales figures come at a time when artists
rarely top 1 million in opening week sales because of the rise
of online streaming of music.
Taylor Swift's "1989" album was the last record to achieve
the milestone when it opened last year with nearly 1.3 million
copies for the week.
Like Swift, Adele and her independent record company XL
Recordings decided to withhold "25" from streaming platforms
such as Apple Inc's Apple Music service, privately
owned Spotify and Google Play.
"25" is Adele's first album since her 2011 release "21,"
which won six Grammy awards and sold more than 30 million copies
worldwide.
The first single, "Hello," which debuted last month has sold
more than 2.5 million digital copies and has been on top of
Billboard's Digital Songs chart for four consecutive weeks.
"25" sales data for the first full week will be released by
Nielsen on Nov. 30.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Alan Crosby)