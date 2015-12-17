NEW YORK Dec 17 Tickets for Adele's first
concert tour of North America in five years sold out within
minutes for venues on the U.S. East Coast on Thursday, leaving
thousands of fans empty-handed and venting their frustration on
social media.
The British singer's 56-date tour, announced earlier this
week, follows record-breaking sales of 5.2 million units in the
United States alone of her new album, "25."
Fans reported getting stuck for 45 minutes or more on
ticketing websites, only to find that seats were sold out for
major cities on the tour that starts in July in St. Paul,
Minnesota and ends in Mexico City on Nov. 15.
Adele's representatives said tickets for some shows were
going on sale at 10 a.m. local time in the relevant cities, but
otherwise declined to comment.
Hashtags #adeletickets and #adelesoldout trended on Twitter,
with fans posting memes, messages and GIFs inspired by the
Grammy Award-winning singer's lyrics and music videos.
"Hello from the ticket line. I've clicked refresh a
thousand times," tweeted Maggie Sage Hunter, in a twist on the
lyrics to Adele's hit single "Hello."
"3 days worth of Adele tickets sold out in 2 minutes and I
am heartbroken," wrote Sammi Steger.
"Just spent an hour trying to get #adeletickets in Boston
and no luck...At least I can say that I tried," tweeted Jen
Taranto.
Tickets for many shows appeared within minutes on secondary
market sites like Stubhub, with asking prices ranging from
$9,999 each for seats closest to the stage at New York's Madison
Square Garden to $300 each for those in the furthest reaches of
the arena. Official prices ranged from $40 to $750 each for
premium packages.
Adele's "25" album is already the biggest selling album of
2015 in the United States, and has broken records dating back to
1991 when Nielsen Music first started tracking sales.
Tickets for the singer's UK and European concert tour,
starting in February, also sold out within minutes when they
went on sale earlier this month.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)