By Michael Roddy
LONDON Nov 20 Adele's album "25" was released
worldwide on Friday, and even though it will not be on streaming
services like Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer, industry analysts
are expecting it to be the hit of the year.
Following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who withheld her
album "1989" from Spotify because she did not want it streamed
for free, Adele's follow-up to her 2011 hit album "21," which
sold 30 million copies worldwide and won six Grammys, is
available for download or as a CD, but not for streaming.
Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer, three of the main
streamers, said on Thursday they would not carry it, though they
hoped that would change.
"My own personal view is that record is so massive it
wouldn't make any difference" if it were available for streaming
or not, industry analyst Keith Jopling told Reuters.
In a message on her Twitter feed on Friday, Adele did not
mention the decision not to stream the album but said she hoped
fans would enjoy the music.
"This feels such a long time coming...I am so overwhelmed
and grateful to be able to even put another record out," the
singer said.
"The last month has been a whirlwind. It's literally taken
my breath away. I hope you enjoy the record as much as I enjoyed
making it for you," she added.
"Hello," the first single from the album, released at the
end of October, has logged more than 400 million plays on
YouTube and topped the U.S. charts for the past three weeks.
Trade publication Billboard, citing unidentified sources,
said Columbia Records will ship 3.6 million physical copies of
the new album in the United States, which could be the largest
number of new release CDs shipped in the past decade.
Adele, who took a career break to have her first child, says
in a BBC television interview to be aired on Friday that the
success of "21" was daunting, but she was determined to make a
comeback.
"I just got really worried that I was never going to make
anything that anyone liked again," she says, according to quotes
from the interview posted on the BBC website.
"I started to wonder if '21,' being so successful, was
enough for everyone," she says. "But I realised it wasn't enough
for me. So, sorry, I'm here to make your ears bleed again."
Early indications are she need not have worried. In addition
to "Hello" topping the U.S. charts, advance sales of "25" have
made it the best-selling album on Amazon.com's British
and U.S. sites, according to the retailer.
"I think the odds are in favour of '25' being a huge success
because there's so much anticipation," British-based music
industry consultant Mark Mulligan of MIDiA Research said.
Critical reaction from music journalists who had access to
advance copies suggest fans won't be disappointed but perhaps
"25" will not be the seminal experience "21" was for listeners.
Alexis Petridis, writing in the Guardian, said the album's
success was a foregone conclusion, but its content was patchy.
"'Hello' is a pretty bulletproof bit of songwriting, and
'All I Ask' sounds appealingly like the showstopping ballad from
a hugely successful Broadway musical. Often, though, it slinks
unremarkably into the middle of the road," he said.
