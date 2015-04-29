LOS ANGELES Southern rockers Alabama Shakes scored their first chart-topping album on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Wednesday.

"Sound & Color," the second album by the band, sold 91,000 albums, 27,000 songs and was streamed 3.6 million times, totalling 96,000 units according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The album's success comes after the band was one of the standouts from the annual Coachella 3-day music festival in Southern California earlier this month.

The soundtrack to Universal Pictures' April blockbuster "Furious 7" held its spot at No. 2, selling 62,000 units, while rapper Yelawolf's new album "Love Story" debuted at No. 3 with 58,000 units.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

No other new entries cracked into the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart this week, and last week's chart-topper, Shawn Mendes' "Handwritten," dropped to No. 17.

On the Digital Songs charts, which measures online download sales, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again," the tribute to late actor Paul Walker on the "Furious 7" soundtrack, held steady at No. 1 with 316,000 downloads sold last week.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Andrew Hay)