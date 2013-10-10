NEW YORK Oct 10 Hip-hop artists Macklemore &
Ryan Lewis, R&B singer Bruno Mars and pop star Rihanna received
nominations on Thursday for artist of the year, the top category
at the annual American Music Awards, along with Taylor Swift and
Justin Timberlake.
Rapper will.i.am and singer Kelly Clarkson announced the
names of the nominees in five of the top categories on the ABC
television network news show "Good Morning America."
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis also scored nods for the coveted new
artist of the year, joining country music pair Florida Georgia
Line, pop singer Ariana Grande, alternative rock band Imagine
Dragons and Phillip Phillips, the winner of the 11th season of
TV singing competition "American Idol."
The duo will also compete in the single of the year category
with their song "Thrift Shop" featuring Wanz, against "Blurred
Lines" by R&B singer Robin Thicke with Pharrell & T.I. and
"Cruise" by Florida Georgia Line featuring Nelly.
Thicke, 36, was also nominated for favorite soul/R&B male
artist with Timberlake and singer Miguel, while Rihanna, 25,
will vie with country-pop star Swift and Pink for the top pop or
rock female artist prize.
Last year's big winner, 19-year-old teen heart-throb Justin
Bieber, took home three awards including artist of the year, but
was not nominated in any of the top categories this year.
Former Disney star Miley Cyrus, 20, who caused a sensation
with her raunchy performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in
August and just released her new album "Bangerz," and the
American rock group Imagine Dragons will perform during the
awards show.
Winners of the 2013 AMAs will be selected by fans through
online voting. The awards will be presented on Nov. 24 at the
Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on ABC.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Vicki Allen)