* Bieber wins top prize as artist of the year
* Performances by Taylor Swift, Psy, Pink, No Doubt
* Tributes to Dick Clark, Whitney Houston
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 Canadian pop star Justin
Bieber swept the American Music Awards on Sunday, topping strong
competition from Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, and sending newcomers
British boybands One Direction and The Wanted home empty-handed.
Bieber, 18, won all three categories in which he was
nominated, including the night's biggest award, artist of the
year, over Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Drake.
"This is for all the haters who thought that maybe I was
just here for one or two years, but I feel like I am going to be
here for a very long time," Bieber said on stage, dedicating his
first win of the night to his mother, Pattie Mallette, who
accompanied him after his widely reported split from girlfriend
Selena Gomez.
"It's hard growing up with everything going on, with
everyone watching me. I wanted to say that as long as you guys
keep believing in me, I want to always make you proud," Bieber
said at the end of the night.
Bieber, who also won favorite pop/rock male artist and
favorite pop/rock album for "Believe," took to a bare stage to
sing an acoustic stripped-down version of his latest single "As
Long As You Love Me" before livening up the show with Nicki
Minaj for "Beauty and a Beat."
The American Music Award nominees and winners are voted
online by fans, and the awards are handed out during a live
three-hour broadcast featuring performances by artists.
R&B singer Rihanna, 24, and rapper Minaj, 29, led the
nominees going into Sunday's awards with four apiece.
Minaj won favorite rap/hip hop artist and rap/hip hop album
of the year for "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded." The singer, known
for her extravagant on-stage performances, sang her latest hit
"Freedom" in a winter wonderland-themed set.
Rihanna came away with one win. She couldn't make the show
because she is in Berlin, midway through a seven-day tour across
seven cities around the world promoting her upcoming
"Unapologetic" album.
Canadian pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen, 26, picked up the
coveted new artist-of-the-year award over One Direction,
Australian artist Gotye, indie-pop band fun. and rapper J. Cole.
She performed her hit "Call Me Maybe."
"I am floored," the singer said, thanking Bieber along with
her fans in her acceptance speech.
ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC AWARD
Newcomer British-Irish boy bands One Direction, which had
three nominations, and The Wanted, which had one nomination,
went home empty-handed, losing out in the favorite pop/rock
group category to well-established Los Angeles group Maroon 5.
French DJ David Guetta won the first-ever American Music
Award for electronic dance music over DJs Calvin Harris and
Skrillex.
"It's wonderful also to see electronic music recognized at
this level in the U.S.," Guetta said in a taped acceptance
speech.
Only 13 of the 20 awards were handed out during the live
broadcast. Katy Perry was named favorite female pop/rock artist,
Shakira was named favorite Latin artist, while Beyonce was voted
favorite soul artist. None of the three attended the show.
Country-pop darling Taylor Swift, 22, scored the favorite
female country artist award before performing her latest single
"I Knew You Were Trouble" from her chart-topping album "Red," on
a masquerade ballroom-style stage with dancers in tuxedos, gowns
and Venetian masks.
R&B star Usher kicked off the night with a medley of his
hits on a laser-filled stage, while pop-rocker Pink teamed her
performance of her latest single "Try" with a dramatic
interpretive dance covered in paint with a male dancer on a
stage filled with burning debris.
1990s ska-punk band No Doubt performed "Looking Hot" from
their first album in a decade, "Push & Shove," while rockers
Linkin Park performed their latest "Burn It Down" after winning
favorite alternative rock band over The Black Keys and Gotye.
Korean rapper Psy didn't score any nominations, but he was
named the AMA new media honoree for his viral hit music video
"Gangnam Style," accompanied by his trademark horse-riding
dance.
The star closed out the show with his hit song, joined by
surprise guest MC Hammer, one of the pioneering rappers from the
1980s, who was known for his catch phrase 'Hammer Time.'
Singer Brandy paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston, who
died suddenly at age 48 on the night before the Grammy Awards in
February this year from accidental drowning.
AMA founder Dick Clark, who also passed away earlier this
year, was given a touching tribute by veteran soul singer Stevie
Wonder, who sang a medley of hits including "Hotter Than July"
and "My Cherie Amour," against a backdrop of pictures of Clark.
Wonder was introduced by "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, who
also paid homage to Clark's influence.
"Dick loved the power of music and the ability to create
pure joy," Seacrest said.
The awards show, which marked its 40th anniversary this
year, treated the audience to some of its greatest moments,
including R&B star Beyonce performing "Single Ladies" at the
2008 show, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff at the 1989 awards show,
and various clips of AMA regular, the late singer Michael
Jackson.
