(Adds details of winners throughout)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Nov 24 Country-pop star Taylor
Swift scored big at the American Music Awards on Sunday, taking
home four wins including the night's top prize for artist of the
year, as some of pop music's biggest names came together for the
fan-voted awards ceremony.
Swift, 23, beat out Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Bruno Mars
and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis to win artist of the year for the
third time, the most times an artist has won the category. She
also won favorite female pop/rock artist, female country artist
and country album for her 2012 record "Red," which featured
songs about love and heartbreak.
"This validates that if you voted for this, that we are
heartbroken in the same way and we fall in love the same way and
we're happy in the same way, and if you listen to this, we're on
the same page ... we're pretty much in it together," Swift said
breathlessly as she accepted the final award.
Timberlake, 32, who returned to the musical spotlight this
year after a five-year hiatus with "The 20/20 Experience," was
nominated in five categories and won three, including favorite
male pop/rock artist. The singer performed "Drink You Away" with
his Tennessee Kids band on stage.
Newcomer hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, who led the
nominees on Sunday with six nods and came away with two wins
including best rap/hip-hop artist, used their acceptance speech
to address a social issue.
"I want to acknowledge Trayvon Martin and the hundreds and
hundreds of kids who die every year due to racial profiling ...
it's time we look out for the youth and fight racism and the
laws that protect it," Macklemore said. Martin, an unarmed black
teenager, was shot dead in Florida in 2012. A jury this year
cleared the shooter, George Zimmerman, who is white and
Hispanic, of second-degree murder.
The American Music Awards nominees and winners are chosen by
the public, who vote online and via Twitter, and the awards are
given out during a live three-hour ceremony held at the Nokia
Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast on ABC.
British boy band One Direction, whose fans were lined up
outside the red carpet to get a glimpse of them, beat Swift and
Timberlake for the best pop/rock album for "Take Me Home" and
also won favorite pop/rock group. Other winners included Luke
Bryan for favorite male country artist, Swedish DJ Avicii as
favorite electronic dance music artist, and singer Marc Anthony
for favorite Latin artist.
RIHANNA, GAGA, CYRUS LEAD PERFORMERS
R&B singer Rihanna, 25, was given the first ever Icon
accolade at the American Music Awards, introduced by political
satirist Bill Maher as "the voice of the 21st Century."
After performing her single "Diamonds," Rihanna, dressed in
a plunging black dress, was given the Icon award by her mother
Monica Fenty, who praised the singer in an emotional speech.
"I know the journey and your career has not always been an
easy one but tonight I applaud and admire you for being so
strong and so positive and so humble and so focused. It's
amazing how you always manage to take the good from your
experiences," Fenty said.
Rihanna, who has sold 50 million albums across the world and
is the best-selling digital artist in history, also picked up
the favorite female soul/R&B award.
Some of pop music's biggest names performed at the ceremony,
including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Christina
Aguilera. Notably absent was last year's big winner Justin
Bieber, who failed to score any nominations this year.
Perry kicked off the show with a performance of the single
"Unconditionally" from her album "Prism" on an elaborate
geisha-themed stage.
Lady Gaga and R. Kelly came together for a
presidential-themed performance, with the singer playing
secretary to Kelly's president, who was sat in an Oval
Office-styled set. Known for her over-the-top fashion, Gaga, who
arrived at the awards dressed in a silver sequined bodysuit on
top of a giant costume white horse operated by two men, sang "Do
What U Want" from her latest album "ARTPOP" with the rapper.
Singer Cyrus, who just turned 21 over the weekend, performed
her latest ballad "Wrecking Ball" scantily dressed in a
feline-themed outfit, and raised some smiles with a kitten on a
big screen behind her mouthing the words to her song.
Jennifer Lopez pulled out all the stops for a tribute to
Cuban salsa performer Celia Cruz with a sizzling
Spanish-language performance, shedding a sequined flamenco dress
to reveal a purple flapper bodysuit as she danced across the
stage.
Other performances came from rockers Imagine Dragons,
reunited 90s R&B girl group TLC, host Pitbull with singer Ke$ha,
and newcomer 20-year-old pop singer Ariana Grande, who showcased
her vast vocal range with her Motown-inspired single "Tattooed
Heart." Grande won coveted new artist of the year.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)