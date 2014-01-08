NEW YORK Jan 8 American alternative rock group
Imagine Dragons, hip hop artist Lauryn Hill and rock band The
Fray will headline an Amnesty International concert next month
in New York, the human rights group said on Wednesday.
The Bringing Human Rights Home concert on Feb. 5 at the
Barclays Center in Brooklyn will resume a global concert series
that Amnesty International began 25 years ago, featuring rock
greats such as U2, Bruce Springsteen, Sting and Lou Reed.
"We're bringing back the concerts to show a new generation
of activists how to stand up for justice at home and abroad,"
Steven W. Hawkins, the executive director of Amnesty
International USA, said in a statement.
Pop singer Colbie Caillat, rock band The Flaming Lips, indie
group Cold War Kids and others will also appear at the concert
that the Nobel Peace Prize-winning group said will include a
digital twist, live commentary and streaming to audiences around
the world.
More than 1.2 million fans attended 28 Amnesty International
concerts worldwide between 1986 and 1998. Although the group has
worked with musicians since then, the concerts have not been as
much of a focus.
Cammie Croft, deputy executive director of Amnesty
International USA, said the organization is partnering with a
new generation of artists.
"Musicians have been a vital part of Amnesty International's
efforts to create awareness about human rights injustices -
giving voice to those unjustly silenced for who they are and
what they believe, and mobilizing everyday people to stand up in
solidarity for their freedom and basic human rights," Croft
said.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Bernadette Baum)