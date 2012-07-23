A painting 'Amy' by British artist Johan Andersson is seen hanging at a pub in central London August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LOS ANGELES The catalogue of music left by late singer Amy Winehouse has seen a sales surge in the year following her untimely demise, notching high positions in the U.S. Billboard music charts.

Winehouse, who died a year ago on Monday, sold 1.15 million digital song downloads and 855,000 albums in the 12 months following her sudden death, according to Nielsen SoundScan figures reported by music publication Billboard.

In comparison, the singer's albums had sold 58,000 copies in 2010, and 44,000 copies in the months of 2011 before her death.

Winehouse, a British jazz and soul singer, died aged 27 at her London home following a long battle with drug and alcohol addiction. She had more than five times the legal driving limit of alcohol in her blood at the time of her death.

She only recorded two albums during her career, 2003's debut hit "Frank," and 2006's "Back To Black," which shot the singer to international fame with singles including "Rehab" and "You Know I'm No Good."

"Back To Black" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart in 2008, and "Rehab," a catchy candid jazz number of the singer's struggles with going to rehab, proved to be Winehouse's biggest hit in the United States, selling 1.72 million downloads before her death and 275,000 downloads after.

Winehouse's posthumous album, "Lioness: Hidden Treasures," pulled together by producers from the singer's recording sessions for her previous two albums, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard album chart in December 2011, selling 423,000 to date in North America. (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, Editing by Christine Kearney and David Gregorio)