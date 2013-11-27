MADRID Nov 27 They have recorded in America and
frontman Alex Turner lives in Los Angeles and affects an Elvis
look in their latest stage show, but the Arctic Monkeys remain a
British rock-and-roll phenomenon.
None of the four members - all from Sheffield in northern
England is even 30, but they already have five albums under
their belts after surfing an Internet-built fan base to stardom
- one of the first rock groups to do so.
On stage on their current tour to promote new album "AM",
Turner sports an Elvis Presley-style pompadour and swivels his
hips. Famed for vocals inflected with a Yorkshire accent, his
spoken voice is these days overlaid by a California drawl.
While other rock groups of their generation have morphed
into more electronic or synthesized sound - following the
dance-floor trends of the day - the Arctic Monkeys have gone the
other way, with more distorted guitar, powerful bass lines and
Matt Helders's signature percussion.
They have consolidated their formula on their latest album -
which ranges from ballads to psychedelic themes - and returned
to the top of the British charts.
Turner and Helders spoke with Reuters in Madrid before a
show at the Palacio de los Deportes arena near the beginning of
a world tour that will last until the middle of next year.
Q: How did you escape from the synth-fever we had a few years
ago?
Turner: Oh, synth-epidemic. I didn't know it was going on
actually. We just keep taking the tablets, I suppose, drink
plenty of water... It seems like when a guitar band get the
synths, it's like it's not enough. That's not something that was
ever on our agenda. But I'm not going to rule it out, I've got
nothing against.
Q: You seem to have struck a balance between musical
independence and commercial success. Does it have something to
do with being on a mid-sized label?
Turner: Perhaps it has something to do with that. Laurence Bell,
from Domino, who owns the company, was who came to sign us in
the first place. He allowed us to try different things and ... I
think working with him help us to achieve that balance you are
talking about.
Q: But you feel absolutely free?
Turner: I suppose creatively, yes. I mean, I will ask for his
opinion, it's welcome. It's not a situation like you hear about
with a label guy in the studio saying, "I was looking for this
or that."
Q: You seem to have a lot of respect for your old songs. How do
you feel today when you're playing "Teddy Picker" or "Dancing
Shoes"?
Turner: Some are more enjoyable that others. Sometimes it's
tough to get through one of the old ones ... You know, you don't
feel like that anymore. When you tell the same joke 600 times,
you won't hear what it is anymore, but then sometimes like the
601st time you might see something in it you didn't before.
A: Do you think playing in America is the gateway to
international success?
Turner: I don't know because I think we're kind of relatively
successful internationally, you know, tonight we're playing in
this huge place and the same tomorrow.
Q: You went to record some of your albums in the States?
Turner: Originally it was just getting us far away from this
kind of comfortable environment or whatever it was, some version
of 'home'. The first we did over there was the third album and
at that point we really wanted to tear up the rulebook and work
with new people. So we went to (Queens of the Stone Age
frontman) Josh Homme's studio in the desert and made that
"Humbug" record and that was a massive turning point for the
group. I think we needed to go there and freshen up our ideas.
It was like if this band is going to continue you need to move
forward.
Q: How many new guitar pedals and stuff did Joshua show you?
Helders: A lot of machines, a lot of pedals. From what I saw
there was a lot of s*** there.
Turner: On the record we used a lot from his collection. He has
got some tricks, yeah. I think we found a lot of the hand moves
ourselves. He's got his sound but it's about trying to create
your own. That was a turning point in the whole picture. Joshua
helped us to plant a seed for a fruit tree which is yielding
juicy plums these days.
Q: Would you say you were in the Beatles camp or the Stones?
Both: Beatles
Q: Arcade Fire, The Strokes, Vampire Weekend or Radiohead?
Both: Strokes
Q: Wes Anderson or Francis Ford Coppola?
Helders: That's a good one.
Turner: Maybe Wes Anderson but I don't know.. that Godfather
film... How about that (to Helders)?
Helders: Well you can say Godfather is the best film ever made
so...
(Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Michael Roddy and Robin
Pomeroy)