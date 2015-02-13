NEW YORK Feb 12 Songwriter Don McLean's
original manuscript of "American Pie," one of the most iconic
songs of its time, could fetch up to $1.5 million when it is
sold on April 7, auctioneers Christie's said on Thursday.
The 16 pages of hand-written and typed drafts include notes
and deletions for the recording that became a hit after it was
released in 1971. It was named a Song of the Century by the
Recording Industry Association of America and the National
Endowment for the Arts.
McLean, 69, is among the most renowned singer-songwriters of
his generation. He said he decided to sell the manuscript on a
whim and has admitted the beginning of the more than
eight-minute song is about the death of singer Buddy Holly, who
died in a plane crash with Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson in
1959.
But he has been elusive about the meaning of most of the
lyrics, which has heightened interest and led to countless
interpretations.
"I wanted to capture, probably before it was ever
formulated, a rock-and-roll American dream," McLean told
Reuters. "The writing and the lyrics will divulge everything
there is to divulge."
Francis Wahlgren, the international director of printed
books and manuscripts at Christie's, said "American Pie" holds
an important place in the history of music.
"The fact that the drafts, the working process of it, are
all being offered as this lot makes it a remarkable insight into
the mind of Don McLean and into this incredible song that has
touched so many people."
Written in Cold Spring, N.Y., and in Philadelphia, the six
verses of "American Pie" reflects the social upheavals of the
1960s and early 70s.
"There is something about this song that captures the era of
that period and there is a kind of innocence to it, a loss of
innocence in America," Wahlgren said.
Bob Dylan lyrics for "Like A Rolling Stone", which sold for
just over $2 million at auction last year, set the record for a
hand-written manuscript. It shattered the previous record of
$1.2 million for John Lennon's lyrics for "A Day in the Life."
"We've seen records double or triple for manuscripts in a
matter of years because there has been a heightened interest in
those very rare and truly significant manuscripts that come on
the market," said Wahlgren.
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Ken Wills)