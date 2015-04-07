By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, April 7 Songwriter Don McLean's
original working manuscript for "American Pie," one of the most
iconic songs of the 20th century, sold for $1.2 million,
auctioneers Christie's said on Tuesday.
It fell short of the $2 million record set last year for Bob
Dylan's hand-written lyrics for "Like A Rolling Stone."
Tom Lecky, head of the books and manuscripts department at
Christie's, said the price was a fitting tribute to one of the
foremost singer/songwriters of his generation.
"The result is a testament to the creative genius of Don
McLean and to the song's ability to still engage and inspire,"
he said in a statement.
McLean's hand-written and typed drafts include notes and
deletions, giving clues to the meaning of the eight-minute song
that has had countless interpretations since it was released in
1971.
"The writing and the lyrics will divulge everything there is
to divulge," McLean, 69, said in an interview ahead of the sale.
"You'll see what I am thinking about. It is a piece of a dream
that I am trying to capture."
McLean was a struggling songwriter when he wrote the song
in Cold Spring, N.Y. and Philadelphia. Its six verses reflect
the social upheavals that were occurring in the United States in
the 1960s and early '70s.
"The death of Buddy Holly was the beginning of the song,"
McLean said. "That's what came to me. I loved Buddy Holly and
that is very autobiographical, the first part of the song."
The lyrics "the day the music died" in "American Pie" refer
to the 1959 plane crash that killed Holly, along with fellow
rock 'n roll singers Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson, known
as "The Big Bopper."
Francis Wahlgren, the international director of printed
books and manuscripts at Christie's, said the song captured the
essence of a period in American history.
"There is a hint of optimism, although it is about the crash
of Buddy Holly, I do think there is a very optimistic message
coming through because of the beauty of the song," he said ahead
of the sale. "There are many different things going on in the
song and it takes you on a little journey."
"American Pie" was named a Song of the Century by the
Recording Industry Association of America and the National
Endowment for the Arts.
