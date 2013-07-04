LONDON, July 4 An anonymous buyer snapped up a
lock of Mick Jagger's hair for 4,000 pounds ($6,000) after
bidders pushed the price to double its pre-sale estimate,
auction house Bonhams said.
The clump of hair was sold by the Rolling Stone's former
girlfriend Chrissie Shrimpton, who is also the sister of 1960s
English model Jean Shrimpton and first met Jagger when he was
still an unknown student at the London School of Economics.
The hair, which comes in an envelope bearing the message
"Mick Jagger's hair after being washed + trimmed by Chris at
Rose Hill Farm", was sold on Wednesday to raise money for the
Changing Faces charity, which works with people who have
suffered facial disfigurements.
A set of handwritten lyrics by British singer David Bowie
for his song "The Jean Genie" sold for 18,750 pounds at the
auction where a guitar owned by rock group Led Zeppelin's Jimmy
Page also sold for 26,250 pounds alongside other music, film and
entertainment memorabilia.
Jagger, who is due to turn 70 this month, was in fine form
on Saturday as the Rolling Stones made their debut at
Glastonbury music festival. The band is due to play again this
weekend in Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time
festival.
($1 = 0.6638 British pounds)
(Reporting by Amritha John, editing by Paul Casciato)