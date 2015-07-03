LONDON, July 3 From heavy metal rockers Iron
Maiden to classical singers Il Divo, musicians of all kind were
honoured at the O2 Silver Clef Awards on Friday, gathering for
the annual luncheon that raises money for a British musical
therapy charity.
British rock band Arctic Monkeys scooped the "Best Live Act"
award, winning the sole public vote of the event, which was held
in London.
Soul songstress Gladys Knight, pop star Rita Ora, rock group
Duran Duran, heavy metal band Iron Maiden, producer and DJ Mark
Ronson and classical singers Il Divo were among the winners of
this year's awards.
"(Music) is an emotional medium. You can try to analyse it
until you are blue in the face but it just gets results," Iron
Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson said.
The ceremony, established in 1976, raises money for the
British charity Nordoff Robbins, which uses music therapy to
help children and adults.
Past winners include U2, Coldplay, the Rolling Stones and
Paul McCartney.
(Reporting By Holly Rubenstein; additional reporting by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Ralph Boulton)