By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Nov 3 The first-ever YouTube Music
Awards on Sunday, improvised with plenty of celebrity cameos
thrown into the mix, saw awards going to rapper Eminem and
hip-hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.
The show made a clear bid for the quirky, a benefit of being
streamed by YouTube rather than broadcast on television.
If the music itself sometimes felt a little overshadowed by
all the hoopla, it shouldn't surprise. The show was also a sort
of announcement by YouTube of its intentions to take a bigger
role in the music industry.
The music awards market is almost as crowded as the music
market. YouTube featured big stars such as Lady Gaga to attract
attention, while keeping enough of an outsider perspective to
differentiate itself from MTV, the Grammys and other music
powerhouses.
Although the Google-owned site has for years been a
go-to place for music fans around the world, the site is now
expected to introduce a paid music service by year-end.
"There was nothing scripted tonight," said actor Jason
Schwartzman, who, along with performance artist Reggie Watts,
hosted the show, which was directed by Spike Jonze.
Eminem won the Artist of the Year award. Video of the Year
was awarded to Girls' Generation, who are megastars in South
Korea but are still making inroads into the U.S. music scene.
Breakthrough of the Year went to hip-hop duo Macklemore and
Ryan Lewis, whose songs include the gay rights anthem, "Same
Love."
Walk off the Earth, along with KRNFX, took the Phenomenon
Award for their version of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were
Trouble," while the Innovation Prize went to DeStorm, who won
for "See Me Standing."
And in an acknowledgement of the hefty amount of
user-generated content that goes on YouTube - everything from
yawning kittens to cellphone video of major world news - YouTube
gave out something called Response of the Year.
That prize went to Lindsey Stirling and Pentatonix, for
their cover of Imagine Dragons "Radioactive." Stirling is a star
among violinists - but not have the star power of Katy Perry,
another of the night's nominees.
LADY GAGA, CULTURAL REFERENCES
Along with Gaga there was a shaky-cam performance by Tyler,
the Creator, and Earl Sweatshirt, both of the Odd Future Wolf
Gang Kill Them All hip-hop collective.
There were cultural references, including the quirky song
"The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)" from Norwegian duo Ylvis, a
viral hit earlier this year.
YouTube has positioned itself in recent years as a major
source of new music videos for fans.
Sites such as YouTube effectively function as on-demand
stations for music, with fans able to listen to play lists over
and over just for watching the occasional commercial.
The shift highlights some of the challenges - and
opportunities - for artists. Access to music is easier than it's
ever been, thanks to sites such as YouTube, music blogs,
file-sharing software and more. But it's also become that much
more difficult for musicians to earn a living.
YouTube is expected to introduce an option by the end of the
year to let music fans skip the commercials via a paid
subscription service. This would pit YouTube directly against
services such as the online music streaming Web service Spotify,
whose business model has been criticized by musicians for
squeezing artists.