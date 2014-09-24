By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 24
history on Wednesday by becoming the only performer to have a
No. 1 album in each of the past six decades, as her latest
release "Partners" topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.
The album sold 196,000 copies in its first week, according
to sales figures compiled by Nielsen SoundScan.
With her latest hit, Streisand also became the only female
artist to grab the No. 1 spot on the Billboard album chart on 10
different occasions.
She now holds fourth place on the list of acts with the most
No. 1 albums, tailing The Beatles' 19 chart-toppers, Jay Z's 13
records and Bruce Springsteen's 11.
Streisand's first No. 1 album came almost exactly 50 years
ago when "People" hit No. 1 on the chart dated Oct. 31, 1964,
Billboard said.
"Partners" features Streisand singing classic songs with
male artists, such as "New York State of Mind" with Billy Joel,
"Somewhere" with Josh Groban and "People" with Stevie Wonder.
Streisand, 72, led a slew of new entries on the weekly
Billboard 200 chart, which measures both physical and digital
album sales.
Rapper Chris Brown saw his latest album "X" enter the chart
at No. 2 with sales of 145,000 copies. The album is the first
since Brown was released from a Los Angeles jail in June after
serving a one-year sentence for violating probation from his
2009 assault of pop singer Rihanna.
Country singer Tim McGraw debuted at No. 3 with "Sundown
Heaven Town," while veteran country artist George Strait clocked
No. 4 with his live record "The Cowboy Rides Away."
Other new entries include alt-rockers Train at No. 5 with
"Bulletproof Picasso," pop-rockers One Republic at No. 6 with
"Native," metal-rockers Motionless in White's "Reincarnate" at
No. 9 and former Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash featuring Myles
Kennedy at No. 10 with "World On Fire."
Last week's chart-topper, Christian music rapper Lecrae's
"Anomaly," dropped to No. 8 this week.
For the week ending Sept. 21, overall album sales tallied at
4.36 million albums, down 4 percent from the comparable sales
week in 2013, while year-to-date sales totaled 171.3 million,
down 14 percent from last year, Billboard said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Tom Brown)