By Michael Roddy
PARIS, April 1 German fashion designer Karl
Lagerfeld is a household name; 18th-century French composer
Jean-Philippe Rameau isn't. But the two have been doing quite
well together in a European opera now heading briefly to New
York.
Two hundred and fifty years after Rameau's death, a revival
of his 1745 opera "Platee" about an unsightly swamp nymph who
falls for the god Jupiter - dressed in Lagerfeld-like black and
cradling a white cat resembling the designer's prized
"Choupette" - is to have a one-night stand in the Big Apple this
week after successful runs in Vienna and Paris.
Some of Rameau's other musically rich if implausibly plotted
operas are also making the rounds of Europe for his anniversary.
"The theatre of the 17th and 18th century has a real harmony
with our period, it's very edgy," Canadian director Robert
Carsen, who dreamt up the fashionista-themed production of
"Platee", said in a telephone interview from Zurich.
Performances of such operas are not unknown in the United
States and elsewhere, but Europe, with its keen interest in the
period-instrument movement that tries to replicate the sound of
old orchestras and ensembles, has embraced them as nowhere else.
The one-off performance by the Paris-based period-instrument
group Les Arts Florissants at New York's Alice Tully Hall on
Wednesday will be a concert version. It will miss out on the
spectacular, fashion-inspired staging at Vienna's Theater an der
Wien and Paris' Opera Comique, where it ended a sold-out run on
Sunday. But the singers, musicians and dancers will be the same.
In Carsen's production of Rameau's opera, the nymph is sung
by an in-drag high-tenor Marcel Beekman. The curtain opened on
the bar of the swank Ritz hotel with a stage full of fashion
groupies sipping designer cocktails and fooling around with
other substances.
It featured a mirrored staircase modeled on the one in the
designer Coco Chanel's famous Paris flat - the ultimate space in
which to see and be seen. The character of "La Folie" (Madness),
who sings the opera's most famous aria, warning Platee that she
is deluded if she believes Jupiter really loves her, wore a
succession of outfits worthy of Lady Gaga.
Carsen, who set a Verdi "Falstaff" in a blindingly yellow
1950s English kitchen, thinks there is a "false tradition of
embalming" opera and expressed regret "New York is not going to
see the show which I think New York would have enjoyed a lot".
But he hopes to get "Platee into a costume" for what he
views as an opera very much of our time - even if it was first
performed at Versailles for the marriage of Louis XV's son.
"It's an absolutely wonderful piece, the music is divine and
I mean Rameau is theatre," Carsen said, adding that not a word
or note of the original had been changed.
"It's far away from the naturalism or even the realism of
19th-century opera and emotionally it is cooler in some way."
INVENTIVE MUSIC
French harpsichordist Christophe Rousset, whose
period-instrument band Les Talens Lyriques will stage a
Hollywood-themed "Platee" in Strasbourg in June, says that
Rameau, who wrote a famous treatise on harmony, was also a great
musician, on a par with Bach and an inspiration to Berlioz and
Ravel.
For "Platee", Rameau wrote the first known music to
deliberately imitate the croaking of amphibians, Rousset said.
"He (Rameau) said at the end of his life that he lost too
much time composing music and he should have dedicated more time
to theories... but obviously he's a big artist and he created
very moving music," Rousset said.
The fact that these operas can fill theatres - albeit
sometimes tiny ones - has drawn the attention of opera
directors, among them Kasper Holten, director of the Royal Opera
in London.
It staged a Francesco Cavalli opera jointly with
Shakespeare's Globe in the tiny Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.
"It's a genuine collaboration where we learn about each
other and we learn from each other," Holten told Reuters about
"L'Ormindo", which includes interaction between singers and
audience that would never happen at Covent Garden.
Audiences are lapping it up. "Baroque can be comic," French
government worker Lionel de Fritsch said after seeing "Platee".
"The music, the satire, the production are not at all out of
date," said retiree Dominique Walter. "It is completely modern."
