Singer Barry Manilow on Thursday canceled the opening night and three other performances of his Broadway comeback run after coming down with bronchitis, according to Manilow's website.

The cancellations threaten to upend the "Could It Be Magic" singer's return to Broadway following a more than two-decade absence.

The concerts, which had been slated for Thursday through Sunday, will be made up in February and March, his website said. Manilow, 69, will try to perform on Tuesday, the next scheduled show.

Manilow canceled two preview shows earlier in the week because of the illness, after which his website promised the singer would be ready for opening night "come hell or high water."

"It turns out the only thing worse than hell and high water is bronchitis," Manilow's website said of the cancellations. "Barry is deeply sorry to disappoint his fans and is doing everything he can to ensure a speedy recovery."

Manilow has signed on for a 25-show run at the St. James Theatre in New York. The native New Yorker typically performs long-running shows at Las Vegas hotels.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Xavier Briand)