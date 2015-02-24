LONDON Feb 24 Just over a hundred lucky fans
gathered in a London flat on Monday night to sing along with
British electro-pop quintet Bastille at a special gig for the
War Child charity.
The intimate show was part of the Sofar Sounds events -
small, exclusive gigs that are held in carefully selected spaces
in more than 50 cities worldwide.
The band, winners of the BRIT awards 2014 breakthrough act,
played such hits as "Things We Lost In The Fire", "Laura Palmer"
and "Pompeii".
"We haven't done anything like this for a long time. It's
been very special for us and it's a pleasure to do something
different," singer-songwriter Dan Smith said after the show.
"It is nice that we all live in London, we can walk into a
tube and come to a gig."
Bastille and Sofar joined forces to raise funds for War
Child, which aids children affected by conflicts and war across
the world. Fans made donations to enter a ticket lottery.
"The big part of that was our contribution to War Child, of
course, because, you know, our job is completely ridiculous and
is a bit of a joke, so anything that we can do to get involved
with something serious like that is nice," Smith said.
Bastille played one of their first shows with Sofar in 2011,
when the band was starting out. This time they were supported by
emerging band To Kill a King, which played an acoustic set.
Bastille's debut album "Bad Blood" was released in 2013 and
brought them international recognition. They were nominated for
the Best New Artist at the 2015 Grammys but the award went to a
fellow Brit, Sam Smith.
"We kind of still see ourselves as a new band and it is
probably quite sad that we are not seen as one anymore," Dan
Smith said.
With the Sofar gig closing the Bad Blood tour, the band is
planning to return to the studio to record a new album.
"We want to make a record that is completely different from
the last one," Smith said. "We hope it will be an evolution of
what we have done before."
Bastille will headline a dozen festivals across Europe and
Latin America this summer, including German's Rock im Park.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Angus MacSwan)