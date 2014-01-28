By Tim Reid
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 27 Paul McCartney and Ringo
Starr led a star-studded rendition of the classic Beatles song
Hey Jude in Los Angeles on Monday night as they commemorated 50
years since the record-breaking British band first appeared on
U.S. television.
In a rare joint appearance singing Beatles numbers,
McCartney and Starr were flanked on stage by artists including
Stevie Wonder, R&B singer Alicia Keys and country singer Keith
Urban to celebrate the night in 1964 when The Beatles were
watched by 73 million Americans on the Ed Sullivan Show.
In a concert being filmed for "The Night That Changed
America: A Grammy Salute to The Beatles," McCartney and Starr
paid special tribute to their former band members, John Lennon
and George Harrison. Lennon was shot and killed in 1980.
Harrison died of cancer in 2001.
"We were in a band called The Beatles and whenever we play
George and John are always with us," Starr told the crowd.
McCartney said: "Tonight we are remembering our beautiful
friends John and George."
The Beatles, wearing black suits and mop top hair, appeared
on the Ed Sullivan Show on Feb. 9 1964, to screaming crowds in
what became a seminal moment for the British band, and U.S.
television. Nearly 50 percent of American households with
televisions tuned in.
Technicians on the Ed Sullivan set 50 years ago were
broadcast at Monday night's tribute explaining that the "crowd
shot" was born that night in 1964. The teenage audience was so
hysterical that a camera was devoted entirely to their reaction,
a television first.
McCartney, playing guitar, and Starr on drums, brought
Monday night's tribute to a rousing close both with Hey Jude and
another classic Beatles song, With a Little Help from My
Friends.
They were watched by Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, 80, and
Harrison's widow, Olivia. The last time McCartney and Starr
performed Beatles songs together was to celebrate Starr's 70th
birthday, in 2010.
In a three hour tribute before they appeared, a series of
artists performed Beatles numbers.
British pop duo Eurythmics - singer Annie Lennox and
musician Dave Stewart - reunited to perform The Fool on the
Hill, and U.S. singer Katy Perry sang a version of Yesterday.
Oscar-winning actors Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges and Sean Penn
were among a Hollywood crowd which danced along to the music.
Even the Beatles' backing musicians were not anonymous
journeymen: they included The Eagles' Joe Walsh and
singer-songwriter Peter Frampton.
The 50th anniversary tribute will air on CBS on Feb. 9.
(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Mike Collett-White)