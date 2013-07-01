NEW YORK, June 30 Teenage Olympian Gabrielle
Douglas, rapper Kendrick Lamar, actor Jamie Foxx as well as
singers Rihanna and Nicki Minaj were among the top winners at
the annual BET Awards on Sunday.
The BET Awards celebrate black musicians, actors and
athletes. The program is televised on the cable TV network BET,
Black Entertainment Television, part of Viacom Inc.
Lamar, who scored eight nominations, won the awards for best
new artist and best male hip-hop artist at the 3-1/2 hour show
at Hollywood's Nokia Theater, which was hosted by actor and
comedian Chris Tucker.
Speaking to "all my little homeboys and homegirls back in
the city," Lamar noted that he too came from a world of food
stamps, welfare and public assistance housing.
"You're looking me on TV right now. This is living proof
that you can do anything you put your mind to," Lamar said.
Douglas, 17 and an Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, took
home both the Young Stars award and the Sportswoman of the Year
honor. "I'm really shocked right now," Douglas said after
winning her second award of the night.
Drake's "Started at the Bottom" won Video of the Year, one
of the night's top awards. He also won the Viewers' Choice
award.
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist went to Nicki Minaj for a fourth
consecutive year. She said each time she wins, "it's a humbling
experience."
Rihanna took home the prize for Best Female R&B Pop Artist,
while Miguel won the Best Male R&B Pop Artist award.
Foxx, who starred in "Django Unchained," was named Best
Actor.
Foxx paid tribute to "acting gods" he had met during his
life, including Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, as well as
"Django Unchained" director Quentin Tarantino.
Kerry Washington of the television show "Scandals" won Best
Actress.
The Sportsman of the Year honor went to NBA and Miami Heat
star LeBron James, while another Heat player, Dwyane Wade, was
presented with the humanitarian award as founder of the Wade's
World Foundation, aimed at helping at-risk children in
underserved communities with educational, health and family
service programs.
Veteran R&B singer and former Gap Band lead vocalist Charlie
Wilson was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by
Justin Timberlake, who performed alongside Pharrell Williams and
Snoop Dogg in tribute to Wilson's career.
The BET award for Best Movie went to the romantic comedy
"Think Like a Man."
Rap duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis were named Best Group, while
Best Collaboration went to A$ap Rocky, featuring Drake, 2 Chainz
and Lamar, for "Problems."
Mary Mary won the award for Best Gospel Artist, while Emeli
Sande was named Best International Act. U.K. Best International
Act: Africa was won by Ice Prince.
The show featured performances by a host of top performers
including Robin Thicke, Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey, Miguel,
Ciara and Janelle Monae, who closed the awards joined by Erykah
Badu.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Stacey Joyce)