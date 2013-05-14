May 14 Singer Beyonce was forced to cancel her
show in Antwerp, Belgium, on Tuesday because of dehydration and
exhaustion, concert venue Sportpaleis said in a statement.
"Beyonce has been advised by her doctors to rest as a result
of dehydration and exhaustion and will not be able to perform in
Antwerp, Belgium tonight," the venue said in a statement posted
on its website.
It added that the singer was "awaiting word from her doctors
before making a decision" on her second Antwerp performance
scheduled for Wednesday.
Beyonce posted about the cancellation on her official
Facebook page but did not give any reasons for pulling out ahead
of the concert.
Representatives for the singer did not respond to requests
for comment.
Both the singer and the concert venue said the show will be
rescheduled for a future date.
The cancellation comes after multiple media outlets
speculated over the weekend that Beyonce, 31, may be pregnant
with her second child.
The "Single Ladies" singer is currently on the Europe leg of
her "The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour," part of her return to
music after taking a year off after the birth to her and
rapper-husband Jay-Z's first child, Blue Ivy
