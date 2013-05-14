(Adds representatives' statement)
May 14 Singer Beyonce was forced to cancel her
show in Antwerp, Belgium, on Tuesday because of dehydration and
exhaustion, her representatives and concert venue Sportpaleis
said.
"Beyonce has been advised by her doctors to rest as a result
of dehydration and exhaustion and will not be able to perform in
Antwerp, Belgium tonight," the venue said in a statement posted
on its website.
It added that the singer was "awaiting word from her doctors
before making a decision" on her second Antwerp performance
scheduled for Wednesday.
Representatives for Beyonce said in a statement that the
canceled concert would be rescheduled as soon as possible and
"other tour dates are not expected to be affected."
The cancellation comes after multiple media outlets
speculated over the weekend that Beyonce, 31, may be pregnant
with her second child.
The "Single Ladies" singer is currently on the Europe leg of
her "The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour," part of her return to
music after taking a year off following the birth of daughter
Blue Ivy, the first child for Beyonce and her rapper-husband,
Jay-Z.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Eric Kelsey and Jim
Loney)