LOS ANGELES Jan 2 Beyonce's self-titled album
claimed the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart for
the third week running with 310,000 copies sold during the
Christmas week, according to figures released Thursday from
Nielsen SoundScan.
The pop star's fifth solo album has sold a total of 1.3
million copies in the United States in the 17 days from its
surprise release through Dec. 29, the final day for tallying
this week's chart.
"Beyonce" is the first album to remain at No. 1 for three
weeks since Justin Timberlake's "The 20/20 Experience" did the
same in April, Billboard said.
The album, Beyonce's first since 2011, was released Dec. 13
exclusively through Apple's iTunes digital music store and was
not available in other retailers until Dec. 21.
British-Irish boy band One Direction's "Midnight Memories"
moved up one notch to No. 2 with 142,000 copies sold in the
week, while rapper Eminem moved to No. 3 from No. 6 with
"Marshall Mathers LP 2" selling 122,000 copies. Billboard said
both titles likely benefited from redemptions of gift cards for
download stores.
With Christmas albums like country pop singer Kelly
Clarkson's "Wrapped in Red" and "Duck the Halls: A Robertson
Family Christmas" both dropping down in the chart, the
soundtrack from the animated movie "Frozen" and Katy Perry's
"PRISM" moved up to round out the top five.
Week-over-week album sales dropped 11 percent for the week
ending Dec. 29. Sales last week were down 3 percent from the
same period last year and album sales for the year were 8
percent lower than 2012.
Pitbull's "Timber," a song featuring Ke$ha, retook the No. 1
spot on the digital track list with 442,000 downloads last week.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; editing by Andrew Hay)