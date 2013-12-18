LOS ANGELES Dec 18 R&B star Beyonce's latest
self-titled album surpassed 1 million copies sold worldwide in
six days on Wednesday and set a record for iTunes, Apple Inc.
and Columbia Records said.
"Beyonce," the fifth solo studio album from the singer,
unexpectedly released in the early hours of Dec. 13 without any
prior fanfare, contains 14 new songs and 17 videos, and swiftly
topped the iTunes album charts across the world.
The album also debuted at the top of the weekly Billboard
200 album chart on Wednesday, with 617,000 copies sold in the
United States by the week ending Dec. 15, according to figures
from Nielsen SoundScan.
The deluxe digital album, exclusively available on iTunes,
can only be purchased as a complete set of songs and videos, and
retails for $15.99 at the U.S. store. A physical version will be
made available for sale in time for the festive holiday period
this month.
The surprise release of the album caps a year in which
Beyonce, 32, made a carefully choreographed return to music
after taking time out to give birth to her first child, daughter
Blue Ivy with rapper husband Jay Z. Both Blue Ivy and Jay Z
feature as collaborators on the new album, and appear in
accompanying music videos.
Releasing an album without any prior fanfare or publicity is
rare, especially for one of the top players in the current music
industry. But Beyonce's success does not necessarily mean other
artists will be able to copy her stealth release strategy.
The singer has numerous factors in her favor, including a
loyal online fanbase of more than 53 million Facebook fans, 13
million Twitter followers and 8 million Instagram fans, and a
year performing in the spotlight that has created buzz for an
album release.
Beyonce's album has outperformed some of this year's other
most-anticipated new releases, selling more copies than new
albums from Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Britney Spears.
Currently, the year's top-selling album is Justin
Timberlake's first part of "The 20/20 Experience," which was
released in March with 968,000 copies sold in its opening week,
and has topped 2.3 million sales in the U.S. to date.
Nielsen SoundScan compiles sales in the week ending Sunday,
meaning that Beyonce's new album only showed three days of sales
in the Billboard chart.