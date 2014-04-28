LOS ANGELES, April 28 Beyonce and Jay Z, pop
music's first couple, will tour together for the first time this
summer, the R&B singer and rapper announced on Monday.
Beyonce, 32, and Jay Z, 44, who have collaborated on several
songs together, will begin their 16-date North American "On the
Run" tour on June 25 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami.
They will also perform concerts at the Rose Bowl in
Pasadena, California, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford,
New Jersey, as well as in Toronto and Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The tour promoted by Live Nation Entertainment Inc
will finish on Aug. 5 at San Francisco's AT&T Park.
The couple, who married in 2008 and have a daughter, most
recently scored a hit with the song "Drunk in Love." Earlier
hits together include "Crazy in Love" and "'03 Bonnie & Clyde."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Richard Chang)