LONDON Feb 4 Hot on the heels of her Super Bowl
half-time performance, U.S. singer Beyonce has announced a world
tour kicking off in Belgrade on April 15 and wrapping up in New
York on Aug. 3.
The tour, which so far includes 19 European cities and more
than 20 in North America, is part of the 31-year-old's carefully
crafted comeback since giving birth to her first child with
rapper and husband Jay-Z in January, 2012.
Some online media reports said a second wave of performances
would be announced for Latin America and Asia, but there were no
such details on her official website.
"The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour" will stop in Paris for two
performances on April 24 and 25 and in London for a four-date
"mini-residency" at the O2 Arena on April 29 and 30 and May 1
and 3.
The European leg ends in Stockholm on May 29 and the tour
travels to North America where it kicks off in Los Angeles on
June 28.
Beyonce was watched by a television audience of more than
100 million people on Sunday in New Orleans for the Super Bowl,
performing hits like "Love on Top", "Crazy in Love" and "End of
Time".
Her comeback was temporarily derailed when she admitted that
she sang along with a pre-recorded track of the national anthem
at President Barack Obama's inauguration in January.
But reviews of her appearance on Sunday, which included a
reunion with former Destiny's Child bandmates, were largely
positive. It will be followed by the premiere of her
self-directed documentary, "Life is But a Dream", on HBO on Feb.
16.
