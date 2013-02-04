LONDON Feb 4 Hot on the heels of her Super Bowl half-time performance, U.S. singer Beyonce has announced a world tour kicking off in Belgrade on April 15 and wrapping up in New York on Aug. 3.

The tour, which so far includes 19 European cities and more than 20 in North America, is part of the 31-year-old's carefully crafted comeback since giving birth to her first child with rapper and husband Jay-Z in January, 2012.

Some online media reports said a second wave of performances would be announced for Latin America and Asia, but there were no such details on her official website.

"The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour" will stop in Paris for two performances on April 24 and 25 and in London for a four-date "mini-residency" at the O2 Arena on April 29 and 30 and May 1 and 3.

The European leg ends in Stockholm on May 29 and the tour travels to North America where it kicks off in Los Angeles on June 28.

Beyonce was watched by a television audience of more than 100 million people on Sunday in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, performing hits like "Love on Top", "Crazy in Love" and "End of Time".

Her comeback was temporarily derailed when she admitted that she sang along with a pre-recorded track of the national anthem at President Barack Obama's inauguration in January.

But reviews of her appearance on Sunday, which included a reunion with former Destiny's Child bandmates, were largely positive. It will be followed by the premiere of her self-directed documentary, "Life is But a Dream", on HBO on Feb. 16. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)