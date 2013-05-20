May 19 Pop diva Madonna was honored at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards as top touring artist for her "MDNA Tour," 2012's highest-grossing concert series.

Madonna strode onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to accept the accolade from will.i.am, wearing black fishnet stockings, garters and a padlock choker.

The MDNA tour grossed more than $305 million from 88 sold-out shows and attracted an audience of 2.2 million people. Madonna acknowledged her fans, saying: "A showgirl needs her fans. Thank you for supporting me for three decades."

She also thanked her four children for being "incredibly supportive."

The Billboard Music Awards, hosted by "30 Rock" star Tracy Morgan, opened with Bruno Mars performing "Treasure."

Early awards went to Mackelmore and Ryan Lewis who won top rap song for "Thrift Shop," and Nicki Minaj who took home the top rap artist honor.

Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" was named top digital song, while Taylor Swift took home the top Billboard 200 album award for "Red."

"This is magical, I love you, thank you so much," Swift said in tribute to her fans.

Among musical highlights, Justin Bieber performed "Take You," which was chosen by his fans via Twitter.

Bieber was also up for the top artist award, the biggest of the night.

Other performers included Selena Gomez, Chris Brown, Icona Pop, South Korea rap sensation Psy, and Swift, who was nominated for 11 Billboard awards.

Prince was due to perform and to accept the Billboard Icon Award in recognition of his unique career and accomplishments in the music industry. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by David Brunnstrom)