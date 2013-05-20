(Updates with awards, adds details, color, quotes)
May 19 Pop stars Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift
won the big prizes on Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards,
which also honored legendary performers Madonna and Prince.
Bieber, who was named top male artist, also performed at the
show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. He also took
home Billboard's first Milestone Award, chosen by fans, for
musical innovation and ingenuity.
"I'm 19 years old. I think I'm doing a pretty good job,
Bieber said. "It should really be about the music. This is not a
gimmick. I'm an artist and I should be taken seriously. And all
this other bull should not be spoken of."
The teen heartthrob did not elaborate, but in recent months
he has been involved in several high-profile incidents ranging
from driving offenses to reports of hard partying and drugs
being found on his tour bus in Sweden.
Swift won the top award of the night, artist of the year.
She thanked her fans by telling them: "You are the longest and
best relationship I've ever had."
Pop diva Madonna was named top touring artist for her "MDNA
Tour," 2012's highest-grossing concert series.
Madonna strode onstage to accept the accolade from
will.i.am, wearing black fishnet stockings, garters and a
padlock choker.
The MDNA tour grossed more than $305 million from 88
sold-out shows and attracted an audience of 2.2 million people.
Madonna acknowledged her fans, saying: "A showgirl needs her
fans. Thank you for supporting me for three decades."
She also thanked her four children for being "incredibly
supportive."
The Billboard Music Awards, hosted by "30 Rock" star Tracy
Morgan, opened with Bruno Mars performing "Treasure."
Early awards went to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, who won top
rap song for "Thrift Shop," and Nicki Minaj, who took home the
top rap artist honor.
Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" was named top digital
song, while Swift took home the top Billboard 200 album award
for "Red."
French producer and DJ David Guetta was named top electric
dance music artist.
Among musical highlights, Bieber performed "Take You," which
was chosen by his fans via Twitter, before pairing up with
will.i.am for "#ThatPOWER."
Other musical pairings included Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull
singing "#LiveItUp," Minaj and Lil Wayne who performed "High
School," and Christina Aguilera and Pitbull singing "Feel This
Moment."
Selena Gomez, Chris Brown, Icona Pop, South Korea rap
sensation Psy and Swift, who was nominated for 11 Billboard
awards and received eight, performed as well.
In an apparently unscripted moment, Miguel, performing
"Adorn," leapt from the stage and landed feet-first atop two
young women. No mention was made on the broadcast as to whether
they were injured.
The show ended with the Icon Award for Prince, in
recognition of his unique career and accomplishments in the
music industry. Prince performed a medley to close the show, but
did not deliver an acceptance speech.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by David Brunnstrom and
Stacey Joyce)