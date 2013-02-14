Singer Josh Groban poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Singer Josh Groban scored his third No. 1 on Wednesday as his latest album shot to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, edging out new entries from Tim McGraw and rock band Coheed and Cambria.

"All That Echoes," Groban's sixth studio album, sold 145,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan, making it the singer's third chart-topping album since 2007's holiday set, "Noel."

Country crooner McGraw debuted at No. 2 with his 12th studio album, "Two Lanes of Freedom," selling 107,000 copies. McGraw and his country singer wife, Faith Hill, were also presenters at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

"Now 45," the latest installment of the "Now Music" compilations featuring chart hits by One Direction, Maroon 5 and Pink, landed at No. 3 this week.

British folk band Mumford & Sons' album "Babel" climbed the chart from No. 7 to No. 4, following the band's big Grammy night win on Sunday for Album of the Year.

The album is likely to get a bigger boost from the Grammy Awards win, to be reflected in next week's chart, which accumulates all sales from a Monday to Sunday weekly cycle.

Other new entries on this week's top 10 include Nashville rock band Red with their fourth studio album, "Release the Panic," at No. 7 and New York rockers Coheed and Cambria at No. 9 with their latest set, "The Afterman: Descension."

