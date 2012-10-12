LOS ANGELES Oct 11 Billboard shook up its
singles charts for country, Latin and hip-hop music on Thursday
by including digital download sales and streaming data from
services like Spotify, Rhapsody and others in its weekly
rankings.
The move follows Billboard's decision earlier this year to
incorporate the fast-growing digital market into the Hot 100
singles chart, which includes all music genres.
In addition, Billboard said in a statement it has launched a
new chart for R&B songs that will use the same hybrid formula
and will separate R&B from rap or hip-hop singles.
Billboard uses data provided by Nielsen SoundScan to compile
its weekly chart of the top albums and singles in dozens of
different categories.
The new system reflects a more inclusive approach to
compiling the most popular singles in the United States.
In the past, the charts for Latin, R&B and country singles
have been determined mainly by air play on radio stations that
play music exclusively in respective genre.
From Thursday, airplay data will be compiled from more than
1,200 radio stations across the United States under a formula
that recognizes and rewards cross-over artists, such as
country-pop singer Taylor Swift.
"With digital downloads hitting record highs and streaming
services such as Spotify, Muve, Slacker, Rhapsody, Rdio, MOG,
Sony Music Unlimited and Xbox Music continuing to grow, the
impact of digital music is growing more and more pronounced,"
Jim Donio, president of the National Association of Recording
Merchandisers (NARM), said in a statement.
"We are happy to see that Billboard recognizes this trend
and is taking steps to ensure that its charts will continue to
serve as the industry standard well into the future," Donio
said.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)