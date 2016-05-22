May 22 The 2016 Billboard Music Awards were
expected to deliver a note of melancholy along with the
celebration on Sunday as Madonna pays tribute to Prince and
Celine Dion gives her first televised performance since the
death of her husband.
Prince, the innovative, Grammy-winning pop superstar best
known for such hits as "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry," died
at his home in Minnesota last month at the age of 57.
Dion's husband, producer Rene Angelil, died at the age of 73
in January after a long battle with cancer. The Canadian
crooner's brother passed away two days later.
The Billboard Music Awards, which will be broadcast live on
ABC from the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, will also
include singer Kesha honoring Bob Dylan in a widely-anticipated
moment that was nearly canceled by her record-label amid a
bitter legal fight.
Kemosabe Records on Thursday reversed a decision to bar
Kesha from singing, saying it had obtained assurances from the
pop star that she would not use the performance as a platform to
address her failed legal bid against Sony Corp's Sony
Music and producer Dr. Luke.
Kemosabe Records, which was founded by Dr. Luke, is a unit
of Sony Music. Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke in 2014
accusing him of sexual assault and earlier this year sought
unsuccessfully to scrap her six-album recording contract.
Celebrity news outlet TMZ.com, citing unnamed sources,
reported earlier this month that Kesha was planning a "statement
performance" at the awards show that would be focused on "her
ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke" and "might even include
images of him."
The singer's legal case sparked the #FreeKesha campaign on
social media and earned support from artists such as Taylor
Swift, Adele and Lady Gaga.
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Blake Shelton
and Gwen Stefani were also expected to perform during Sunday
night's awards, which will be hosted by Ciara and Ludacris.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chris Reese)