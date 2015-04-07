(Adds final list of nominees throughout)
NEW YORK, April 7 Pop star Taylor Swift and
British soul singer Sam Smith, who were among the top-selling
musical acts in the United States last year, led the nominations
for the 2015 Billboard Music Awards finalists on Tuesday.
Swift, 25, picked up 14 nominations while Smith, 22, got 13,
including nods for top artist.
Swift's "1989" will compete with Smith's "In the Lonely
Hour" for the top album prize. The two will also go up against
each other for top Hot 100 song, with Swift's "Shake it Off"
pitted against "Stay With Me" by Smith.
Pop star Katy Perry, British band One Direction and singer
Ariana Grande also won nominations for top artist.
Perry and Grande will compete with Swift, Meghan Trainor and
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea for best female artist, while
Smith is up against Drake, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran and
Justin Timberlake for top male artist.
Azalea, 24, earned 12 nominations, including best new
artist, in which she'll compete with Smith, Trainor, Australian
boy band 5 Seconds of Summer and Irish singer Hozier.
Billboard magazine, which covers the music industry, said
the finalists were based on fan interactions with music,
including album and digital sales, touring, radio airplay,
streaming and interactions on social media websites and other
online sites for music.
The awards will be broadcast live on May 17 from the MGM
Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Walt Disney Co's ABC
network.
Other anticipated categories on the night include top hot
100 song, which includes Trainor's "All About That Bass,"
Azalea's "Fancy" and Oscar winner John Legend's "All of Me."
Perry, Timberlake, Lady Gaga, One Direction and The Rolling
Stones will compete for top touring artist.
Rapper Ludacris, who will host the awards with supermodel
Chrissy Teigen, announced nominations in five categories on
ABC's "Good Morning America" show with Fall Out Boy rocker Pete
Wentz. The rest of the nominees were announced on Twitter.
