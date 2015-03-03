By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, March 3
NEW YORK, March 3 With pulsating sounds,
stunning videos and elaborate costumes, a retrospective at the
Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) dedicated to the work of Bjork
transports visitors into the creative world of the Icelandic
musician, composer and singer.
"Bjork," which opens on Sunday and runs through June 7,
follows the artist through 20 years of her career, from her
first mature solo album "Debut" in 1993 to her latest work and a
new music installation commissioned for the retrospective.
"It's been an incredibly generous and fruitful journey for
me," Bjork, 49, said at a preview of the show on Tuesday.
Through her long, cutting-edge career, Bjork has
experimented with sounds, images, technology and themes ranging
from nature to feminism in eight albums, numerous videos and
collaborations with designers, producers and photographers,
which are included in the retrospective.
"This is a huge, pioneering endeavor," said Klaus
Biesenbach, MoMA's chief curator at large. "We have one of the
most innovative and most influential contemporary artists in the
area of music embarking on this endeavor with us."
Three years in the making, the show is designed to be an
immersive, transformative experience and includes an augmented
audio guide.
It includes unusual instruments used on Bjork's 2011 hybrid
album, Biophilia, which are displayed and programmed to play
music and sounds in the museum's lobby as well as a
chronological presentation of her music videos and an
experimental sound experience called Songlines.
Songlines, with its personalized audio guide of Bjork's
music and a fictitiously biographical narrative, details her
work and creative process through her albums and the characters
she created for them. It includes costumes, photos, diaries,
music and lyrics, and some of the characters she created for
them.
The feathered swan dress Bjork wore to the Academy Awards in
2001 is displayed, along with robots for the music video "All is
Full of Love," and the bell-shaped dress created by the late
designer Alexander McQueen in 2004 for the video "Who Is It?"
from her "Medulla" album.
But Biesenbach said the heart of the retrospective is a
10-minute video called "Black Lake," that was filmed over three
days last summer in the caves and lava fields of Iceland. The
song will appear on her new album, "Vulnicura."
"Our first premise basically is that this has to be an
exhibition that features primarily and makes an experience of
music," he said.
