LOS ANGELES May 21 Grammy-winning rockers the
Black Keys debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 weekly album
chart on Wednesday, coming in ahead of an album of original
songs from late singer Michael Jackson and country music star
Dolly Parton's latest album.
"Turn Blue," the eighth studio album from the Ohio duo, sold
164,000 copies in its first week, according to figures from
Nielsen SoundScan.
"Xscape," a posthumous collection of eight unreleased tracks
from Jackson, sold 157,000 copies, boosted by a high-profile
performance featuring a singing and dancing Jackson as a
hologram at Sunday's televised Billboard Awards.
Other new debuts in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 include
country music group Rascal Flatts at No. 5 with "Rewind," Dolly
Parton's "Blue Smoke" at No. 6 and singer-songwriter Tori Amos
at No. 7 with "Unrepentant Geraldines." Christian music singer
Michael W. Smith rounded out the top 10 with "Sovereign."
For the week ended May 18, overall album sales totaled 4.5
million, down 11 percent from the comparable week in 2013,
Billboard said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Lisa
Shumaker)