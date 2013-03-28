By Vernell Hackett
| NASHVILLE, Tennessee, March 28
NASHVILLE, Tennessee, March 28 Country music
singer Blake Shelton has never been one to shy away from his
feelings, so when it came to recording his new album he sought
out songs that reflected his current state of mind.
Life, he says, is "pretty awesome."
"It's all where I am in my life right now. I'm very content
with my life. I'll be happy if it stays like this for a long
time," Shelton, 36, told Reuters of his new album "Based on a
True Story..."
After some 10 years in country music, Shelton's popularity
has surged in his two years as a judge on NBC's "The Voice"
singing contest, which is seen by about 13 million U.S. viewers
a week.
The new album's first single, "Sure Be Cool If You Did,"
released in January, has already topped the U.S. country chart.
"Based on a True Story...," released to coincide with the return
of "The Voice" this week, is expected to debut near the top of
next week's album chart.
"I didn't want to do any sad songs, damn it, but this is a
country album so you have to do a couple," said Shelton.
"I had those years where I made those kinds of records and
something will happen one of these days and it will be a part of
my music again. But right now everything is pretty awesome," he
added.
Shelton, 36, is the latest country star to break into the
mainstream. His 2011 album "Red River Blue," reached No. 1 on
the Billboard 200, buoyed in part by the singer's laid-back,
fun-loving role on the TV show.
On the new album, Shelton, who forms a country music power
couple with singer-wife Miranda Lambert, sings about
tried-and-true country themes, including good ol' boys, picking
up girls, being in love, losing the love of his life and bad
jobs.
"The album is the story of my life from start to finish and
I thought 'That's what we should call it because it is based on
a true story,'" Shelton said.
The singer, who won the Country Music Association's
Entertainer of the Year in 2012, said he wants people to get to
know his personality through his music and "The Voice."
"I guess if doing what I did got me that award, I better
keep being that guy," said Shelton, whose biggest hits include
2009's "Hillbilly Bone" and 2004's "Some Beach."
Shelton has emerged as the face of the country music
industry on "The Voice," in which he and three other judges
compete with each other to mentor rising singers and help them
win a record deal.
"I've always felt a responsibility to make sure that every
step along the way is a good one for our industry," he said.
"I'm proud to be that person on 'The Voice' that represents
country music."
Shelton will be back in the country music spotlight on April
7 as host for the third consecutive year of the Academy of
Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.