By Alicia Powell
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 13 Four decades after their debut,
the 1970s pioneering New York City new wave and punk group
Blondie released their 10th studio album, "Ghosts of Download,"
on Tuesday to mark the anniversary.
"Ghosts of Download," which features 13 new tracks, is part
of a two-disc package "Blondie 4(0) Ever" that also includes an
album entitled "Deluxe Redux: Greatest Hits."
"I can't believe it," said Debbie Harry, 68, the group's
blonde singer and punk rock sex symbol, about the longevity of
the band behind hits "Call Me" and the crossover disco
chart-topper "Heart of Glass."
Harry founded the band with guitarist Chris Stein and
drummer Clem Burke in 1975 and went on to score a string of hits
such as "The Tide Is High" and 1981's "Rapture," regarded as the
first No. 1 hit to feature rap.
"With most of our stuff there is never a master plan,"
Stein, 64, said during an interview. "It's always just moving
forward bit by bit. This is like that, you know. I think there
is a do-it-yourself aspect to Blondie that is what people like."
Stein has been working on the project since the group
finished their last album "Panic of Girls" in 2011. He said the
new album is more computer-based than their last record, with
electronic and Caribbean sounds.
"Ghosts of Download" features a mix of dance-floor music and
pop tunes. On the first single, "A Rose by Any Name," Harry
performs a duet with Beth Ditto of indie rock group Gossip.
"I think that the biggest thing for me about this collection
is that there are so many people that have contributed," Harry
said. "And, you know, that's a little bit unusual for a Blondie
album."
In addition to Ditto, hip hop/R&B group Systema Sola are
featured on "Sugar on the Side" and Oakland-based Panamanian
rappers Los Rakas can be heard on "I Screwed Up."
The stalker-love song "One Way or Another" and "Hanging on
the Telephone" are among the songs on the greatest hits album by
the group that has sold more than 40 million records worldwide
and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.
Stein will also be releasing a book of photographs of
Blondie in September, and the group will perform concerts around
the globe in support of "Blondie 4(0) Ever."
