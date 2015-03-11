(Adds reaction from Gaye's daughter and Thicke's lawyer, estate
By Michael Fleeman
LOS ANGELES, March 10 Heirs of the late soul
singer Marvin Gaye won a $7.4 million judgment on Tuesday
against recording stars Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams, who
a jury found plagiarized the Motown artist in the creation of
their hit single "Blurred Lines."
The U.S. District Court jury in Los Angeles sided with
Gaye's estate, finding that parts of his 1977 hit "Got to Give
it Up" were lifted by Thicke and Williams for their 2013 R&B
chart-topper.
The jury awarded Gaye's heirs $4 million in actual damages
plus $3.4 million in profits that Thicke and Williams were found
to have derived from their copyright infringement.
Several other parties sued by Gaye's estate, the rapper T.I.
and various music companies, were cleared of infringement.
Gaye's daughter, Nona Gaye, hugged her attorney and wept as
the court clerk read the verdict capping a weeklong trial that
explored the boundaries between artistic inspiration and theft.
"Right now I feel free, free from, honestly, from Pharrell
Williams and Robin Thicke's chains and what they tried to keep
on us, and the lies that they told," she said.
Neither Thicke nor Williams was present for the verdict.
Their lawyer, Howard King, said they were keeping their
options open. "It's a lot of money. It's not going to bankrupt
my clients. It's a disappointing number," he said.
The attorney for Gaye's heirs, Richard Busch, said they
would seek an injunction to halt further distribution of
"Blurred Lines."
The suit cited magazine interviews given by Thicke in which
he admitted drawing on "Got to Give it Up" when producing and
recording "Blurred Lines."
Thicke said later in sworn statements he was high on
painkillers and alcohol when "Blurred Lines" became a hit and
that he exaggerated his contribution to writing the song.
Thicke sang the raunchy, percussive dance tune, the biggest
U.S. pop song of the summer of 2013, at that year's MTV Video
Music Awards in a provocative performance featuring pop singer
Miley Cyrus.
Williams acknowledged in court he had been a fan of Gaye's
music since childhood, but said "Blurred Lines" and "Got to Give
it Up" were similar in genre only.
"The last thing you want to do as a creator is take
something of someone else's when you love him," Williams
testified. Gaye, whose hits included "I Heard it Through the
Grapevine," was fatally shot by his father in 1984 at age 44.
(Reporting by Michael Fleeman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing
by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)