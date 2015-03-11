By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, March 11
LOS ANGELES, March 11 Recording stars Robin
Thicke and Pharrell Williams will contest the $7.4 million jury
verdict that found they plagiarized Motown soul great Marvin
Gaye in creating their hit single "Blurred Lines," the duo's
lawyer said on Wednesday.
A day after the judgment, attorney Howard King said Thicke
and Williams remained adamant that "Blurred Lines" was an
original song created solely by them, adding that jurors were
apparently convinced otherwise by expert testimony which should
have been inadmissible.
The U.S. District Court jury in Los Angeles sided with
Gaye's heirs on Tuesday in finding that parts of his 1977 hit
"Got to Give it Up" were lifted by Thicke and Williams for their
2013 R&B chart-topper.
The jury awarded Gaye's children $4 million in actual
damages plus $3.4 million in profits that Thicke, 38, and
Williams, 41, were found to have derived from their copyright
infringement.
The case, which explored the sometimes fuzzy boundary
between artistic inspiration and theft, marked one of the
highest-profile musical plagiarism lawsuits since George
Harrison's rock ballad "My Sweet Lord" was found to have been
copied from the Chiffons' hit "He's So Fine."
Despite magazine interviews in which Thicke had admitted to
drawing from the feel of "Got to Give it Up" when composing
"Blurred Lines," he and Williams have insisted they never copied
from Gaye's song itself.
"Based upon their own feelings that they created 'Blurred
Lines' from their own hearts and souls and no one else, and
based on feedback from other prominent songwriters, (Thicke and
Williams) feel they owe it to the creative world to make sure
this verdict does not stand," King said.
King said he would seek a retrial if the judge denies a
motion requesting the verdict be set aside. Otherwise, King
said, Thicke and Williams would appeal the judgment.
King cited as grounds for contesting the verdict expert
testimony given by a musicologist that he said compared "Blurred
Lines" with "Got to Give it Up" based on elements of Gaye's song
that were absent from the original sheet music.
At the time of its copyright, only the written music could
be registered as protected, not sound recordings. "Clearly the
jury relied on what that expert said in reaching their
conclusion," King said.
The Gayes' lawyer, Richard Busch, could not immediately be
reached for comment. On Tuesday, he said they would seek a court
injunction against further distribution of "Blurred Lines" based
on the verdict.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)