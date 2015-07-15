By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, July 15 A U.S. judge on Tuesday cut a
copyright infringement verdict by more than $2 million against
recording stars Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over their
2013 smash hit "Blurred Lines," but offered Marvin Gaye's heirs
a 50 percent royalty on future earnings from the song.
A federal jury in Los Angeles had sided with Gaye's estate
in March, finding that parts of his 1977 hit "Got to Give it Up"
were copied by Thicke and Williams for their R&B chart-topper.
The jury awarded $7.4 million in damages and profits.
The case has transfixed the music world because it raised
questions as to when a song can be considered plagiarized and
when it merely serves as inspiration.
U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt in Los Angeles said on
Tuesday the amount was "excessive," based on the evidence
presented in the case. He pared back the total to $5.3 million.
Kronstadt denied a bid by Gaye's heirs to stop distribution
of "Blurred Lines," instead ordering they be paid an ongoing 50
percent royalty of the song's revenues.
Though the jury had cleared rapper T.I. in the case, even
though he had contributed to the song, Kronstadt ruled on
Tuesday that he was also liable for infringement.
The lawyer for Gaye's heirs, Richard Busch, said in a
statement the family was thrilled with most of the decision but
is reviewing its options on the judge's trimming of damages.
"The Gaye family was protecting the legacy of their
father/husband and I could not be happier for them," he said.
An attorney for Thicke and Williams could not immediately be
reached.
Williams acknowledged in court he had been a fan of Gaye's
music since childhood, but said "Blurred Lines" and "Got to Give
it Up" were similar in genre only.
The suit cited magazine interviews given by Thicke in which
he admitted drawing on Gaye's song when producing and recording
his own song.
Thicke said later in sworn statements he was high on
painkillers and alcohol when "Blurred Lines" became a hit and
that he exaggerated his contribution to writing the song.
Gaye, whose hits included "I Heard it Through the
Grapevine," was fatally shot by his father in 1984 at age 44.
The case is Pharrell Williams et al v. Bridgeport Music Inc
et al, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of
California, No. 13-cv-6004.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Bill Rigby)