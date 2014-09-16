LONDON, Sept 16 Singer-songwriter Yusuf, who was
Cat Stevens until he converted to Islam, has announced a new
album and a tour that will take him to Britain, Canada and, for
the first time since 1976, to the United States.
Yusuf's first new studio album in five years, "Tell 'Em I'm
Gone", will be released on October 27, his record label Sony
announced.
The album features musical contributions from Richard
Thompson, blues harmonica legend Charlie Musselwhite,
singer-songwriter Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Tuareg group Tinariwen,
and guitarist Matt Sweeney, a press release said.
It was also announced on his website that the singer, who
was popular in the late 1960s and early 1970-s for hits like
"Wild World", "matthew and Son" and "Peace Train", will kick off
his Peace Train....Late Again tour in London on November 4 and
play Toronto on December 1, with stops in Boston, New York,
Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles from December 4-14.
"Although I was to venture through many lyrical terrains,
melodious valleys and cadences during my fifty-year musical and
spiritual exploration, and though many would agree that I have
covered a lot of ground, there was always one path I meant to
take. Hidden in the background behind my renowned troubadour
persona lurked an R&B alter-self waiting to be let free," Yusuf
is quoted in the press release as saying of the new album.
"What's powerful and profound, to me, is the overall message
which emerged, lyrically. It suddenly stared me in the face: the
innate struggle for Freedom! Isn't that what most human beings
dream of? Music and the Blues particularly was a means of escape
for many chained to the destiny of the rich and powerful."
The album was produced by Yusuf and veteran American record
producer Rick Rubin.
