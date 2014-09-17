* Galway honoured for his popularising of flute
* Says he practiced like today's youth play videogames
* Sir Neville Marriner, 90, says "chose his parents well"
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, Sept 17 James Galway, known as "the man
with the golden flute", attributed his success in part to his
"video-game-like" style of practicing as he received a lifetime
achievement award at the Gramophone Classical Music Awards on
Wednesday.
Galway, 74, who has sold more than 30 million records over a
half century, and had a top-10 hit in Britain with an
instrumental version of John Denver's "Annie's Song", said that
when he was young he spent as much time practicing as young
people today spend playing video games.
"When I was a kid growing up I just played the flute all the
time, it was like a bug, you know, like kids have their video
games now, well I had a similar approach to the flute," Galway,
74, said before accepting the award at a ceremony in London.
A cycle of Brahms symphonies by the Gewandhausorchester
Leipzig, under the baton of Riccardo Chailly, was chosen as
recording of the year at the awards event, which bills itself as
"the Oscars" of the classical music world.
British conductor Sir Neville Marriner received an
Outstanding Achievement Award for his lengthy career, which
still finds him conducting at the age of 90.
Asked about his longevity as an active musician, Marriner
joked, "I chose my parents quite carefully because they were
both quite long-lived." He also said music was a great way to
keep the mind alive and occupied.
Greek violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos, named Artist
of the Year in an international public vote, said the award
"comes from the voting of the audience -- that is, the people
who love music and come to the concerts -- and in that respect I
think it's the greatest honour".
Galway, who plays a 20-carat Nagahara flute made specially
for him, had one of the first crossover hits with his 1978
version of "Annie's Song".
The Belfast-born flautist "not only put the flute on the
musical map in modern times, but has been a powerful advocate
for classical music", Gramophone Editor-in-Chief James Jolly
said.
As for the recording of the Brahms symphonies by the world's
oldest orchestra, Jolly said, "Riccardo Chailly can be
guaranteed to make us listen anew to the classics of the
repertoire, and this Brahms set is no exception. With the
Gewandhausorchester on magnificent form, this is a recording
that epitomises classical music's way of reinventing itself and
staying relevant to every generation."
The magazine chose British independent Delphian Records as
its Label of the Year while the Copenhagen-based Nightingale
Quartet was chosen as Young Artist of the Year.
In the category awards for recordings, the winners were:
Baroque Instrumental: CPE Bach, Wurttemberg Sonatas, Mahan
Esfahani, harpsichord.
Baroque Vocal: CPE Bach "Magnificat", soloists, RIAS Chamber
Choir, Akademie fur Alte Musik Berlin, Hans-Christoph Rademann,
conductor.
Chamber Music: Schubert "Death and the Maiden", Pavel Haas
Quartet and Danulo Ishizaka, cello.
Choral: Mozart, Requiem, Dunedin Consort, John Butt,
conductor.
Concerto: Prokofiev Piano Concertos Nos 1-5, Jean-Efflam
Bavouzet piano, BBC Philharmonic, Gianandra Noseda, conductor.
Contemporary: Benjamin "Written on Skin", soloists,
Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, George Benjamin, conductor.
Early Music: Marenzia, First Book of Madrigals, La Compagnia
del Madrigale.
Instrumental: Mompou, Piano Works, Arcadi Volodos, piano.
Opera: Ravel, "L'heure espagnole" and "L'enfant et les
sortileges", soloists, Glyndebourne Chorus, London Philharmonic
Orchestra, Kazushi Ono, conductor
Orchestral: Brahms, Symphonies, Gewandhausorchester Leipzig,
Riccardo Chailly, conductor.
Recital: "Arise my muse", Iestyn Davies, countertenor,
Richard Egarr, harpsichord.
Solo Vocal: Schubert "Winterreise", Jonas Kaufmann, tenor,
Helmut Deutsch, piano.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)