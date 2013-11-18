LONDON Nov 18 American Patty Griffin brought
her resonant, mournful, soulful voice to London on Sunday,
singing "Meet me on the banks of the Ohio" just a stone's throw
from the Thames in a sign of country music's growing footprint
in Britain.
The scene, seemingly an incongruous one for an American
country music star, was the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank
Centre, not far from Buckingham Palace.
But the standing ovation at the end of Griffin's concert,
not to mention the foot-stomping and hand-slapping throughout,
testified to her tremendous talent as both singer and
song-writer, and to something broader: the surprising popularity
of American country music in the United Kingdom.
The genre has had a dedicated following in the British Isles
for years but it seems to be growing, especially over the last
decade. The evidence is anecdotal but ubiquitous.
This coming weekend London will host the annual British
Country Music Awards, first held in 2006. The next year brought
the inaugural Towerfest Country Music Festival, now an annual
three-day event in north England. Other annual British country
fests include the Rock Ridge Roundup, Country to Country and
YeeHawUK.
The plethora of British enthusiast publications and websites
includes Maverick, the nation's self-described "Leading
Independent Country Music Magazine". It carries articles on
American and British performers as well as British concerts and
events.
Homegrown bands include Texarkana, which hails, despite its
name, from northwest England, not from the town that straddles
the Texas-Arkansas state line. A band called Arizona Flame comes
from northeast England, far removed in every respect (especially
weather) from the American Southwest.
As an American recently transplanted to London, all this
left me gob-smacked, as the locals say. Key country-music totems
- cowboys, Bible-belt preachers and pickup trucks - are hard to
come by in Britain. The nation's roads are largely bereft of the
iconic Ford F-150 King Ranch pickup, whose seats have more
leather than most cows.
Likewise, British country singers seem to lack the
hardscrabble upbringing common to American artists. Glenn
Campbell was the son of a sharecropper. Johnny Cash picked
cotton as a boy. Loretta Lynn was married at age 13. John Denver
had it better as the son of an American Air Force officer. But
his real name was John Deutschendorf, which probably was
suffering enough.
Still, there's evident logic behind country music's British
boomlet. For better or worse, American popular culture permeates
the globe. And American country music traces roots to the
Scots-Irish immigrants who settled the hills of Appalachia, like
Patty Griffin's family.
She grew up on the fringe of the northern Appalachians in
Old Town, Maine, the youngest of seven children. Her
singer-songwriter career didn't begin until she was 30 (she's
now 49).
Her songs, which tilt toward the folk and Gospel sides of
country music, have been recorded by the Dixie Chicks, Emmylou
Harris, Linda Ronstadt and others.
Griffin had a big year in 2010, winning a Grammy for her
Gospel-music album "Downtown Church" and then joining Band of
Joy, led by former Led Zeppelin star Robert Plant. Besides
recording songs together they now live together in the
country-music mecca of Austin, Texas.
The London concert, part of Griffin's current tour of
Britain and Ireland, featured songs from two recent albums,
including "American Kid", released last May.
Drawing inspiration from the death of her father, it
includes the sardonic title "Don't Let Me Die in Florida". The
song describes her father's reaction after travelling to
Florida, a retiree mecca that Americans call "God's waiting
room", for the funeral of his brother.
"LOST ALBUM"
The provenance of her other recent album, "Silver Bell",
just now being released, is more complex, rather like Griffin's
music. She recorded the "lost album" 13 years ago, but due to
the capriciousness of the music business it is only now being
released.
One song, "Top of the World", includes the lyrics:
I think I broke the wings
Off that little songbird
It's never gonna fly.
The lyrics are poignant, like many of Griffin's songs. But
the audience at Royal Festival Hall - composed mostly of aging
baby boomers, from the looks of things - seemed to inhale them.
"This was fantastic," Koo Constantinou of London, a
professed ardent Griffin fan, said after the concert ended.
"I fell in love with her music when I heard 'Kiss in Time'"
- Griffin's live album recorded in Nashville in 2003 - "and I've
been in love with it ever since."
