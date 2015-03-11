By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, March 11
LONDON, March 11 Marxist playwright Bertolt
Brecht and composer Kurt Weill, who together created "The
Threepenny Opera" and its hit song "Mack the Knife", intended
their follow-up, "The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny" to
be a rude critique of capitalism.
A new production by the Royal Opera House that premiered on
Tuesday has updated the 1930 work, famed for its "Alabama Song"
covered by everyone from The Doors to David Bowie, to tackle
globalisation and climate change. But it hews close to the
original message - man is his own worst enemy.
"Who needs help from hurricanes?" sings the cast of this
dark, despairing but hugely diverting two-hour-long opera.
"We're spoiling the world just fine."
The opera, quickly banned by the Nazis and infrequently
revived until the 1960s, is set in a fictional pleasure city
established by three fugitives led by Leocadia Begbick, sung by
Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter in a purple wig.
Anything goes in Mahagonny, from drinking to whoring to
gluttony, as long as you can pay. Having no cash is worse than
murder and will cost hero Jimmy McIntyre, sung by tenor Kurt
Streit, his life.
Brecht and Weill situated their Mahagonny on the West Coast
of the United States, where Begbick and her sidekicks hoped to
milk the riches of gold prospectors and lumberjacks.
Director John Fulljames, for the ROH's first production of
the opera, makes Mahagonny a city of shipping containers that
could be anywhere, a nod to how capitalism not only triumphed
despite economic turmoil in Weimar Germany at the time the piece
was written, but has pretty much conquered the world.
The production makes extensive use of video projections,
including one of a typhoon bearing down on Mahagonny, destroying
all the surrounding cities, but miraculously, and ridiculously,
hopping past the city of sin.
Another projection updates Brecht's take on mankind's vexed
relation to the environment, saying that at the time of writing
no one could have foreseen the increased energy consumption and
carbon emissions that have made storms, such as that which
menaces Mahagonny, more intense.
Making the opera more relevant gives the audience something
to ponder, but the jewel in the crown is Weill's inventive
score. It weaves 1930s German cabaret with polyphony, jazz and
20th century modernism, but never loses sight of "Alabama Song".
The song is reprised near the end by prostitute Jenny, sung
by soprano Christine Rice. Weill well knew it was a masterpiece.
(Michael Roddy is the European entertainment editor for
Reuters. The views expressed are his own.)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)