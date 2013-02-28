Mick Jagger (L) and Keith Richards perform onstage during the Rolling Stones final concert of their ''50 and Counting Tour'' in Newark, New Jersey, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo AllegrI/Files

LONDON The Rolling Stones picked up two prizes at the NME Music Awards in London on Wednesday, and guitarist Ronnie Wood said the band hoped to play at Britain's Glastonbury music festival in June.

The Stones won for best live act and best film, and Wood was on hand to accept a pair of irreverent "middle finger" statuettes.

The Stones returned to the stage in late 2012 to celebrate 50 years in business, and their sellout mini-tour of London and the United States was a hit with critics and fans.

Wood told Reuters Television he wanted to do more live shows, including playing Glastonbury.

"Keep your eye out because you know I want to do some more (live shows) and I know that the boys do too," he said.

Asked about rumors the Stones could play at Glastonbury, one of the biggest European music festivals, for the first time in their long career, Wood replied:

"I want to do it badly, but I've no idea yet ... but I am just looking forward to. ... I know we're the best live, so I just hope we get it," he said.

The lineup for the June 26-30 Glastonbury festival has not yet been announced.

The veteran British rock group - comprising Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts - is one of four acts to be nominated four times for the annual NME awards, organised by NME music magazine.

As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, the band collaborated on the documentary film "Crossfire Hurricane" recalling its meteoric rise to fame.

"Thanks #NMEAwards from me and the boys @RollingStones," Wood tweeted from the event, where he also took to the stage and performed "How Soon is Now" with former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who was handed the "Godlike Genius Award".

"You can't imitate Johnny Marr," said ex-Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher in a video message played at the awards ceremony. "He's in a class of his own. He makes the very difficult look easy."

The other multiple winner on the night was Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine.

She won best solo artist, despite collaborating with other musicians on her music, and best dance-floor anthem for "Sweet Nothing".

"I really didn't expect to get this again, especially because it's debatable whether I'm a solo artist," Welch said after her first honour. "Thanks to my band - it really is a collaborative thing."

Other major awards included best British album, which went to The Maccabees for "Given to the Wild", best track to the Foals for "Inhaler", best new band to Palma Violets and best British band to Biffy Clyro.

The opening ceremony of the London Olympics in July 2012, directed by filmmaker Danny Boyle, was awarded music moment of the year and U.S. President Barack Obama was named NME's "Hero of the Year".

According to NME, more than 10 million votes were cast to decide the winners, the highest number to date.

Following is a list of the main winners of the NME Awards 2013:

BEST BRITISH BAND:

- Biffy Clyro

BEST ALBUM:

- "Given To The Wild," The Maccabees

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND

- The Killers

BEST TRACK

- "Inhaler," Foals

BEST MUSIC FILM:

- The Rolling Stones: "Crossfire Hurricane"

BEST SOLO ARTIST:

- Florence Welch

BEST NEW BAND:

- Palma Violets

BEST MUSIC VIDEO:

- "R U Mine?," Arctic Monkeys

BEST LIVE BAND:

- The Rolling Stones

BEST DANCEFLOOR ANTHEM:

- "Sweet Nothing," Calvin Harris featuring Florence Welch

MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR:

- Olympics opening ceremony

HERO OF THE YEAR:

- Barack Obama

(Editing by Jill Serjeant and Peter Cooney)