* Eight-week Proms is one of world's biggest music events
* "War Horse", Cole Porter's "Kiss Me Kate", Pet Shop Boys
among highlights
* Proms is international but "takes place in UK" - Wright
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, April 24 Premieres of two pieces by
Britain's late mystical religious composer John Tavener and a
staging of the classic musical "Kiss Me Kate" were among the
highlights announced on Thursday for the BBC Proms, one of the
world's biggest classical music events.
The Proms will pay tribute in its 120th season to the
centenary of Britain's entry into World War One with a special
"War Horse Prom" on August 4, the date Britain declared war on
Germany in 1914. The event will feature puppets performing to a
suite of music based on the score for the original National
Theatre production of the play.
One of the Tavener pieces, "Requiem Fragments", sung by the
Tallis Scholars, will have its premiere that same day.
Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, who together form the Pet Shop
Boys electronic pop duo, will premiere their new piece "A Man
from the Future", based on the life of the mathematician and
computer scientist Alan Turing.
British soul singer Laura Mvula will reprise her highly
successful Late Night Prom aimed at younger audiences. American
pop singer Rufus Wainwright also will stage a late-night Prom.
Other features of the eight-week-long event include
performances of three operas of Richard Strauss in his 150th
birthday year and 80th birthday tributes to two British
composers, Harrison Birtwistle and Sir Peter Maxwell-Davies.
"The Proms is a big international festival that just happens
to take place in the UK," Roger Wright, the event's director,
said at a launch event.
Among the conductors appearing will be Simon Rattle, Ivan
Fischer, Marin Alsop, Daniel Barenboim, Bernard Haitink,
Riccardo Chailly and Valery Gergiev. Orchestras including the
Berlin Philharmonic, the Budapest Festival Orchestra, the
West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the
Leipzig Gewandhaus and a range of British ensembles will
perform.
Opera singers include Swedish soprano Nina Stemme and
American soprano Christine Goerke, singing the lead roles in the
Strauss dramatic works "Salome" and "Elektra" respectively on
successive nights. The third Strauss opera is "Rosenkavalier".
Soloists include violinists Joshua Bell, James Ehnes, Julia
Fisher, Tasmin Little, Daniel Hope and Janine Jansen, pianists
Ingrid Fliter and Benjamin Grosvenor, and trumpeter Alison
Balsom.
Wright noted that the festival is becoming increasingly
international, with appearances at the Proms for the first time
of orchestras and ensembles from China, Greece, Iceland,
Lapland, Qatar, Singapore, South Korea and Turkey.
"There is a really interesting story to be told about global
music making" and Western music being adopted by different
cultures, Wright said.
One of the most anticipated events will be the John Wilson
Orchestra's revival of Cole Porter's famous musical based on
Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew". Wilson's revival last year
of "My Fair Lady" was one of the most sought-after tickets.
The Proms will open on July 18 with Edward Elgar's rarely
performed Biblical oratorio "The Kingdom", with a vast chorus
and orchestra to shake the rafters of the Royal Albert Hall, the
main venue for the Proms.
The famous Last Night of the Proms, on Sept 13, when the
audience joins in to sing British favourites like "Jerusalem"
and "Land of Hope and Glory", will be conducted for the first
time by Finland's Sakari Oramo.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)