(Updates with quotes, Rattle views on new concert hall)
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, March 3 International conducting star
Simon Rattle said he hoped to make the concert experience more
theatrical to attract younger audiences, as the London Symphony
Orchestra announced on Tuesday he would become its fulltime
music director in 2017.
Rattle, 60, who will combine his new job with his current
role as principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic until
2018, said he had learned a lot since joining the German
ensemble more than a decade ago.
"It's been fascinating to work in such a different type of
culture," Rattle, whose move to London was one of the worst kept
secrets in music, said at a news conference announcing his
appointment by the LSO.
"I've learned an enormous amount and probably the orchestra
has taken on a few things," Rattle said of the Berlin ensemble,
often ranked as the world's best orchestra.
Rattle said he planned to keep a home in the German capital
where he lives with his Czech mezzo-soprano wife Magdalena
Kozena and their three children.
He said his posting in London, where he takes over from
Russian maestro Valery Gergiev, who ends his stint as principal
conductor this year, would probably be his last.
"This is my last job, this is my last big job," Rattle said,
adding that he expected to work beyond an initial five-year
contract.
He said he and the LSO musicians and management saw
eye-to-eye on the need for more music education and community
outreach, and on making classical music more exciting and
accessible.
"There are all kinds of possibilities of how we can change
the concert experience and make things more theatrical," Rattle
said, noting that he had been in touch with directors like Peter
Sellars and Simon McBurney to work on semi-staged productions.
Rattle, who joined the Berlin Philharmonic in 2002, would
not be drawn on who he thought his successor might be. He also
sidestepped the issue of whether London needed a new concert
hall, for which a feasibility study has been announced.
"I think it's going to be incredibly important not only for
the orchestra and the city but the country as a whole to bring a
new vision to music, one that includes as many people as
possible...but now we await with interest what comes next," he
said.
Rattle, born in Liverpool, earned a reputation as a whiz-kid
conductor following his graduation from London's Royal Academy
of Music in 1974, where he won a prestigious conducting
competition.
From 1980-1998 he was principal conductor of the City of
Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. He pushed for a new Symphony Hall
which opened in 1991 and is considered one of the best in
Britain.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)